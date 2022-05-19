adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €288.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €288.71 ($300.74).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($364.58) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($362.50) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($296.88) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($201.04) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of adidas stock traded down €7.32 ($7.63) on Friday, reaching €175.98 ($183.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,072 shares. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($209.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €200.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €232.91.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

