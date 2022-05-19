Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.