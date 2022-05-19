Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $525.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $584.63.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $397.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.07. Adobe has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $568,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,450,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Adobe by 13.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 57,299 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

