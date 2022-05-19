Advisor Resource Council Acquires 25,296 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $9,028,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 613,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 124,241 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 422,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 228,115 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.58. 301,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,974,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

