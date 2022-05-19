Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 91,089 Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of BSJM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

