Advisor Resource Council Boosts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 135.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,563 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,963,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,746,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 741,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Horizon by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 719,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.07. 45,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

