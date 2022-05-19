Advisor Resource Council Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 160.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 212,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,936,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.14 and its 200 day moving average is $277.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $220.17 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

