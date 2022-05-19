Advisor Resource Council Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 752.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,614. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

