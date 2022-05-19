Advisor Resource Council Buys 13,126 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.91. 2,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,162. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.67 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,167. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

