Advisor Resource Council Buys 19,998 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 413.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.71. 11,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $96.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.