Advisor Resource Council Buys 74,554 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 277.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,554 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,412,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,558,000 after acquiring an additional 322,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 316,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

T stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.29. 513,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,602,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

