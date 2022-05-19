Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,358. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.