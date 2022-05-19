Advisor Resource Council Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,965.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 265,683 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,944,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,328. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

