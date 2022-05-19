Advisor Resource Council Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 263.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.62. 15,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,513. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

