Advisor Resource Council Has $1.86 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 275.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.75. 22,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,704. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average is $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.88 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

