Advisor Resource Council Has $2.58 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,227 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $62.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

