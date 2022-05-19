Advisor Resource Council Invests $2.18 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jabil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Jabil by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

