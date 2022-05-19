Advisor Resource Council Invests $2.26 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,769. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.53 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

