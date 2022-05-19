Advisor Resource Council Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.56. 520,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,760,834. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

