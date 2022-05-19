Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,115 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

