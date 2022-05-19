Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 94,530 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

