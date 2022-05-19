AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.68 million and the lowest is $17.30 million. AFC Gamma reported sales of $8.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $83.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $89.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.02 million, with estimates ranging from $91.15 million to $145.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

AFCG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.34. 129,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $342.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.27. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $334,691.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 10.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,388 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 487,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 72,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth about $5,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

