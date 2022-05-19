Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Agilysys worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $4,036,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agilysys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $978.52 million, a PE ratio of 220.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

