Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT Raised to $50.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilysys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $978.52 million, a PE ratio of 220.01 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

