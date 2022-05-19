Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Director Acquires $87,780.00 in Stock

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) Director Bandel L. Carano bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,240.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MIMO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MIMO. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIMO. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

