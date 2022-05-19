Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKBA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,222 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

