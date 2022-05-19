Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $333.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.