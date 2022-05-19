Albemarle’s (ALB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $290.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALB. HSBC raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.75.

ALB stock opened at $235.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $152.58 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

