Aleph.im Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $54.01 million and $309,472.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000878 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,678,847 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

