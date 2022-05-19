Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $228.74

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $228.74 and last traded at $228.74, with a volume of 12857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 16.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alexander’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

