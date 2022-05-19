Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,770,000. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,582,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.24.

NYSE:BABA opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

