Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $87.69. 20,704,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,715,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

