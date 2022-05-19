Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $31.09 million and $52.71 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00584561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00447814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00032762 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,338.16 or 1.57160203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

