Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading 8.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.99. 31,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,825,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Specifically, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allbirds by 98.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

