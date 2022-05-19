Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 143,774 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143,774 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.49% of Tractor Supply worth $134,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.50.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

