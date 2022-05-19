Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 198,675 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,675 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $93,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 282,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,375,000.

VTI stock opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.12 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

