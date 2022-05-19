Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,351 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.60% of Ally Financial worth $98,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

