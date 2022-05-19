Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,486 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $102,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

