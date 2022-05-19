Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,994,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $104,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,991,000 after acquiring an additional 248,327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 992,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

