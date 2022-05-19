Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,017 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 737,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.37% of Tetra Tech worth $125,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

