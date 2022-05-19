AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALVR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,192. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.86. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $67,152.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 389,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $305,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,408 shares of company stock valued at $407,203 in the last three months. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,724,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AlloVir by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AlloVir by 13.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in AlloVir by 69.4% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 466,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

