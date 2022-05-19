Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.27 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.04.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

