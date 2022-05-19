ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $1.03 on Monday. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates through two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

