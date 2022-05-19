ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $1.03 on Monday. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.
ALPEK Company Profile (Get Rating)
