Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,337.74.

Alphabet stock traded down $91.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,237.99. 1,750,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,196.49 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,550.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,720.05.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

