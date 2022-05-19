Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Update

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMPS opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79.
Several research firms have commented on AMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.
About Altus Power (Get Rating)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
