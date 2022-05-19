Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Update

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPS opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

