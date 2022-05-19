Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading 5.1% Higher

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €129.00 ($134.38) and last traded at €127.80 ($133.13). Approximately 5,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.60 ($126.67).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($208.33) price target on Amadeus FiRe in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €137.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €159.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60. The company has a market cap of $745.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

