Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.37. Amarin shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 25,773 shares.
AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
The firm has a market cap of $580.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amarin by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 416,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,043 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
