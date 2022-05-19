Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Purchases $49,937.50 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $49,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,254.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMBC opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $443.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,578,000 after acquiring an additional 126,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after acquiring an additional 177,767 shares during the period. CQS US LLC boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

