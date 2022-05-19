Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

DOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Amdocs by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.