Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Update

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE AEE opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 58.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ameren by 1,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

